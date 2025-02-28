Community reaches out to help Mesa veteran who treats neighborhood pets

MESA, AZ — Every day, 96-year-old Korean War veteran Bill Tallyn hops on his bicycle and makes rounds around his Mesa community. He remembers every home with a pup, delivering smiles and wagging tails by dropping off treats to each one of them.

His neighbors at Mesa Regal RV Resort say their pets look forward to his daily visits, rain or shine.

After ABC15 first aired his heartwarming story earlier this month, people from all over the country reached out to us wanting to send Tallyn treats for the pets he meets — and give him a special gift, too!

Mesa man delivers smiles and wagging tails one treat at a time

We were there this week when local electric bike company Lectric Ebikes surprised Tallyn with a brand new bike.

We followed up with Tallyn about what it’s like to receive so much love from the community and hear from those who stepped up to help. Watch the uplifting moments in the main video player above.