WATCH: Mesa man delivers smiles and wagging tails one treat at a time

MESA, AZ — ABC15 viewers want to see more of the good in our communities, so when you wrote into the station recently and we learned about a 96-year-old man in Mesa spreading joy one dog at a time, we knew we had to tag along!

We’re meeting Mesa Regal RV Resort’s very own treat fairy on two wheels.

Every day, rain or shine, Korean War veteran Bill Tallyn hops on his bicycle and makes his rounds, remembering every home with a pup, delivering smiles and wagging tails by dropping off treats to each one of them.

Neighbors say they’ve gravitated toward his kindness by dropping off dog treats at his doorstep so he never runs out and doesn’t have to buy them all the time.

We took a ride with Bill on his special route to see the joy he brings and show how this small act of kindness brings a local community closer.

