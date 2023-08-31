Community helps Mesa woman celebrate 105th birthday

MESA — More than 1,100 birthday cards and small gifts from across the Valley made it to Mesa in time for one woman's celebration.

"This will maybe take a week or so to open. But, I will open everyone and read them. I might not answer them (all), but will do that,” said Vivian Bickford.

Bickford is a centenarian and continues to get so much joy out of life.

Earlier this month, Broadway Mesa Village asked the public to send Bickford birthday cards.

"So many of these people have spent hours making these beautiful cards. They are really gorgeous,” said Bickford.

Dozens gathered in a dining hall at the Mesa senior living center to honor Bickford on Wednesday.

"Vivian is awesome! How many people are 105 and can do what she does? Let's celebrate that,” said Broadway Mesa Village’s Teresa Hadley.

Some at the celebration included Vivian’s family who flew in from Washington state to surprise her.

"She's always been super energetic. I think I was seven when she taught me how to surf. I think she was 80 or something like that. She shows me how to surf, do flips on the trampoline and stuff like that,” said Bickford’s cousin, Isaac Kissner.

A band performed songs from some of Bickford's favorite decades while people at the party danced.

"When we first started this, she really had a problem with it and said, 'I am usually the one giving. I can't wrap my head around this',” said Hadley.

As if all of this wasn't enough, the celebration for Bickford continues Thursday on her actual birthday. Organizers for this party told ABC15 they expect about 500 more birthday cards for Bickford to arrive.