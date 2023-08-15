Mesa woman asking for birthday cards to celebrate her 105th birthday on August 31!

MESA, AZ — Meet, Vivian! The 104-year-young Mesa resident is getting ready to turn 105 and her friends at Broadway Mesa Village are hoping you will tell her "Happy birthday!"

For Vivian's 105th birthday, Broadway Mesa Village encourages the public to send a birthday card to "bring joy to Vivian and showcase the incredible support and love of the Mesa community."

"We are excited to honor Vivian and celebrate this extraordinary milestone of reaching 105 years. Vivian has been an inspiration to all of us at Broadway Mesa Village, and we are grateful for the opportunity to host this joyous occasion," said Jessica L. Plante, Executive Director of Broadway Mesa Village.

Vivian's birthday is August 31. Birthday cards can be addressed to Vivian and sent to Broadway Mesa Village, attention: Vivian's Birthday, 7231 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ 85208, Mesa, Arizona.

Vivian will also be given a birthday party at the Broadway Mesa Village dining room with music and a few surprises that we don't want to give away!