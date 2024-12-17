Christmas on Comstock: Enjoy the festive holiday displays and support Make-A-Wish Arizona!

GILBERT, AZ — Get in the spirit of Christmas and support a good cause all at the same time! The Christmas on Comstock neighborhood in Gilbert has more than 110,000 lights and has been a tradition for 15 years!

It also raises money for a good cause, with donation boxes put up for Make-A-Wish Arizona.

The money donated grants wishes for Arizona children, so no donation is too small!

Learn more about the Christmas on Comstock and Make-A-Wish Arizona partnership

“It’s invaluable for the children to be a part of this and see their impact on wish kids. Looking back, you don’t always remember the Christmas presents you receive but you remember time together as a family. We want our kids to carry these memories so they will continue to make the world a better place,” residents told Make-A-Wish.

If you go:

Open Sunday-Thursday: 6-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 6-10:30 p.m.

3702 E Comstock Dr, Gilbert, AZ, 85296

If you can't make it to Christmas on Comstock but still want to support Make-A-Wish, you can donate online here.