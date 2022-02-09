Celebrities help raise over $50,000 for Special Olympics Arizona in putting challenge event

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Celebrities were paired alongside Special Olympics athletes for the Sanderson Ford Putting Challenge on Tuesday!

The hour-long event held at the WM Phoenix Open raised more than $50,000 for Special Olympics Arizona.

It’s an event celebrating inclusion in sports all while giving the participants memories for a lifetime.

Playing side by side with stars like Michael Phelps and PGA Pro Jason Dufner, all of them walked away winners.

