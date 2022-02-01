GUIDE: What fans need to know for the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Birds Nest concerts

The Waste Management Phoenix Open — also called "The People's Open" and "The Greenest Show on Grass" — returns to TPC Scottsdale, Feb. 7-13, 2022 with all of its hospitality suites, the iconic 16th Hole coliseum, and evening concerts at the Coors Light Birds Nest.

Following a scaled-back version of the tournament in 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials have said that this year's event and tournament is anticipated to go on as it did pre-pandemic.

If you're headed out to the course, here is everything you need to know about tickets and hours, the celebrity Pro-Am tournament, and who's performing at the Birds Nest.

Waste Management Phoenix Open

When is the Waste Management Phoenix Open?

The Phoenix Open will be held Feb. 7-13, 2022 at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, in Scottsdale. It was pushed back one week this year so the last day of the event coordinated with the Super Bowl, which was also pushed a week after the NFL extended the season to 18 weeks.

The Annexus Pro-Am, which pairs pro golfers with athletes and other notable people, will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The PGA tournament will run Thursday - Sunday, Feb. 10-13.

How much are Phoenix Open tickets? How much is parking?

There is no admission cost for the first two days of the event, Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7 & 8. Golfers will be out on the course for practice rounds ahead of the tournament.

General admission is $50 on Wednesday (Pro-Am), Thursday, and Sunday, and $75 on Friday and Saturday.

There is no admission cost for kids 15 and younger when accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets can be purchased via wmphoenixopen.com/tickets.

Discounts: Military members (active, reserve, veterans, and retired) and active first responders can receive two free general admission tickets per day for the tournament. You have to register for those tickets through GovX.

Promotion: Spend $25 on participating items at Albertsons or Safeway and receive a promo code for $25 off one general admission ticket. Participating items will have a special Phoenix Open tag on them, the grocery said. The promo code will print at the bottom of the receipt. Regular general tickets are $50 or $75 per day.

Parking: Parking passes are required for the reserved lots nearest the tournament and are typically part of sponsorship packages. However, there are three free parking lots at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, and Lot H with free shuttle to the Phoenix Open.

Lot W (WestWorld of Scottsdale): The free shuttle will run Wednesday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

The free shuttle will run Wednesday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Lot H (Hayden Road and Mayo Blvd): Limited parking is available here. The free shuttle will run Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wednesday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Limited parking is available here. The free shuttle will run Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wednesday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Lot SRF (Salt River Fields): The free shuttle will run Thursday – Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. (no shuttle service on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday).

Those using Uber, Lyft, or another service will be dropped off and picked up at WestWorld of Scottsdale and will then board one of the shuttles to the tournament, according to the Phoenix Open's website.

WHO'S PLAYING IN THE ANNEXUS PRO-AM?

The match-ups are usually released shortly before the tournament begins, but the tournament has announced some of the notable people that have signed on to play in the Pro-Am tournament.

Those include Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald, former NFL player Emmitt Smith, actor-comedian Rob Riggle, and Golf Channel correspondent Alexandra O’Laughlin.

WHO'S PLAYING AT THE COORS LIGHT BIRDS NEST CONCERTS?

Once the tournament play ends on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the Birds Nest concert venue opens outside the tournament gates. This is an adults-only concert venue (21+) and additional tickets are required.

Diplo, Sam Hunt, Macklemore, and Kygo will each headline one night of the Birds Nest concert series, Feb. 9-12. Sam Hunt and Kygo have already sold out. Tickets are still available for Diplo and Kygo.

General admission starts at $75, and increases as the event gets closer. VIP tickets start at $285. Tickets can be bought at https://coorslightbirdsnest.com.

Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Diplo

Cole Swindell

Thursday, Feb. `10

Sam Hunt

Russell Dickerson

Friday, Feb. 11

Macklemore

Quinn XCII

AYOKAY

Saturday, Feb. 12

KYGO

Sam Feldt

Forester

SECURITY & SAFETY

The tournament will follow the PGA's safety protocols.

"The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our number one priority. The PGA TOUR has developed health and safety measures to promote a safe environment and quality experience on the golf course," reads a note on the PGA's website.

Masks will be required indoors, unless eating or drinking, according to the PGA's rules.

When it comes to autographs, there will be specified "autograph zones" where players can sign autographs. There will be no on-course autographs including at the tee box, on the green, or along the fairway. Items like trading cards, pins or flags, cannot be brought into the tournament.

As in previous tournaments, the Phoenix Open will have a clear bag policy limiting clear bags to no large than 12” x 6” x 12”. Large purses, coolers, backpacks, computer bags, and luggage are not allowed.

