Brittney Griner's shoe drive helping provide hope to those in need

PHOENIX — Friday marks one year since Phoenix Mercury superstar Brittney Griner was arrested and detained in Russia for having cannabis oil in her luggage.

In December, she returned to the U.S. as part of a prisoner swap with Russia.

During the 10 months she was away, her team and her community continued her mission and commitment to the BG Heart and Sole Shoe Drive.

"It's just been a blessing," says Nick Osborne. "And I'm thankful. Very thankful."

You don't need to walk a mile in Osborne's shoes to see he's on a journey of gratitude. With just a few steps, you can see - and feel - the appreciation Osborne has in his heart.

In high school, Osborne says he struggled, got in with the wrong crowd, and turned to drugs to cope.

"Every time I turned around, there was something falling - jobs, family, relationships - it's just been horrible."

But he says an arrest in Payson ended up being a blessing. After decades of struggles, it was the point when he finally got the help he needed, thanks in part to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

"It's been one blessing after another."

And the gifts don't stop there.

As part of BG's Heart and Sole Shoe Drive, Osborne received two new pairs of shoes.

Last year alone, the campaign collected 3,400 pairs of new and gently used shoes -- more than the first four years of the campaign combined.

BG's Heart and Sole Shoe Drive also raised more than $30,000 for critical resources for Phoenix Rescue Mission.

"It's been super helpful with people living on the streets who are homeless," explains Kaesi Carroll with the Phoenix Rescue Mission. "We can take the shoes to them."

Carroll also explains the campaign is building bridges in the community.

"We use it as a stepping stone to let them know we are here for them and, in turn, that we build relationships to maybe explain that they can live a better life, whether that's providing resources like getting an ID, a birth certificate, or better resources."

Phoenix Rescue Mission helps connect clients to resources like healthcare, housing, job opportunities, and even simple tasks like getting a driver's license back, which can lead people on the road to independence.

But most importantly, Osborne says they're providing hope.

"It's making a big difference in making them feel good about themselves," Osborne says. "It helps with that."

The Suns will be collecting shoes at their March 8th game against Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

If you can't make the game but would still like to donate, just head to their website.