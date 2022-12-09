VIDEO: Brittney Griner lands in San Antonio after being released from Russian custody

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner is officially back on American soil.

Griner landed in San Antonio, Texas, early Friday morning after being released from Russian custody.

Russia freed the WNBA star on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said.

Video released by Russian state television shows the moments Griner and Bout were released and exchanged on a tarmac in an unknown location.

In the video, Griner is seen filling out documents and then later walking across a tarmac and onto a plane past Bout to head back to the United States. Griner said she was "happy" as she sat on a plane after the exchange.

