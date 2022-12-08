Video shows moments Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout are exchanged and released

Video released by Russian state television shows the moments Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout were released and exchanged on a tarmac in an unknown location.

In the video, Griner is seen filling out documents and then later walking across a tarmac and onto a plane past Bout to head back to the United States.

President Biden announced Thursday morning that Griner was released from Russian custody and was on a plane headed back to the United States.

In the video, Griner is asked what her mood was while sitting on a plane, and her response was "happy."

In releasing Bout, the U.S. freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel whom the Justice Department once described as one of the world's most prolific arms dealers.

Bout, whose exploits inspired a Hollywood movie, was serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that U.S officials said were to be used against Americans.