Baseball tournament honors San Tan Valley teen who saved lives

SAN TAN VALLEY — San Tan Foothills baseball player Dylan Barrier earned the nickname "Daring Dylan." Sadly, Dylan died in 2019 after a skateboarding accident, but not before becoming an organ donor.

“He was energetic he lived life to the fullest,” said Dylan’s mom Stephanie Barrier. “it’s a wonderful feeling, I’ve gotten a few letters from the people that got his organs and that just made me feel it was worthwhile… They get to have their hopes and their dreams fulfilled through Dylan.”

And Dylan’s impact went far beyond his own donation.

“When I found out Dylan was a donor while we were at the hospital, I became a donor. I signed up for it right then and everything,” family friend Jerry Rogers said.

Every year the Show Goes On baseball tournament honors Dylan’s legacy, with current students encouraging others to donate life.

There are also scholarships given out to two deserving student-athletes in Dylan’s honor. The hope is the tournament and the scholarships it awards will continue to grow

“I feel like I’m doing a small part to help the barrier family heal and however his legacy can live on and if I can be a small part of that I’m grateful to do it,” said tournament director Shane Biesemeyer.

You can sign up to be an organ donor here and you can donate to the tournament’s scholarship fund on Venmo at @STFHSBaseball-BoosterClub.