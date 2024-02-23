Baseball and sunshine: just what the doctor ordered for some lucky Cubs fans

MESA, AZ — When you’re from the Chicago area, February’s frigid temperatures are easy to leave behind for a few days under the Valley sun.

“I’m like, are we still in the United States? I didn’t know there were other states that were warm,” said Bria Schmidt.

So when 16-year-old Schmidt found out she was not only spending a few warm days at Sloan Park in Mesa, but she’d also be warming up with Chicago Cubs at spring training, she said, ”I think I stopped breathing for a couple seconds. I think I need to check my heartbeat.”

Alongside her was fellow Cubs fan, 15-year-old Jonathan Slota, who needed help finding some shorts for his suitcase.

“My mom had to go digging for them,” he said.

Jonathan, Bria, and 11-year-old Ian Slager will make unforgettable memories in Mesa alongside the Cubbies. For a while, they can forget about all the time they’ve spent at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Both Bria and Johnathan just finished treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma. Bria was in treatment for a year and Johnathan was in the ICU for 30 days.

Eleven-year-old Ian has been battling a heart condition that’s kept him in and out of the hospital his whole life.

This trip to Arizona was his first-ever flight.

Dr. Shannon Staley from Advocate Children’s Hospital was asked if a trip like this would be good for treatment.

“Absolutely, you can never underestimate the mental component. What it does to patients and families, things like this help bolster and boost spirits, and help with the healing process.”

For Bria, Johnathan, and Ian, just watching a pop-up fall into Patrick Wisdom’s glove before a spring training game can feel like watching the final out of the World Series.

“Five months ago when I had... I would have never been getting out of bed, ya know? So I mean, I’m just so happy to be here,” said Bria.