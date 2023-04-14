At 90 years old, Valley man has some miles left for Pat's Run

TEMPE, AZ — Among about 30,000 people expected to be at Pat’s Run on Saturday, one participant who just can’t seem to be stopped is looking to inspire others.

Don’t let the socks and sandals fool you, for most of his life, Mel Shultz has laced ‘em up and left his racing competition in the dust.

At 90 years old, Mel has competed in hundreds of races and more than 60 marathons. Even at his age, he feels running isn’t all about your physical ability.

”On a competitive basis, it’s pretty much a head game,” he said.

One day at Sky Ridge Senior Living in Gilbert, staff members Taylor Ashpole and Trevor Hendryx saw Mel wearing a marathon shirt and asked if runs.

“He told me he did but his goal was to run one more 5K. I figured that's what I was here to do,” said Taylor.

In addition to the 90 years of miles Mel has put on his legs, all while battling Parkinson’s, the veteran was somewhat reluctant when asked if he had one race more in him.

“You’ve got to be kidding,” said Mel when asked his reaction to a race becoming a reality.

Mel’s family and the care team were able to get an adaptive chair donated.

Taylor and Trevor have been training to push Mel for the 4.2 miles of Pat’s Run.

Our cameras caught Mel giving Taylor and Trevor a piece of advice while they were jogging the Friday before the race.

“I would recommend for this race, a slow start,” said Mel.

In the last 42 yards, Taylor and Trevor will help Mel out of the chair – and he’ll cross the finish line on his own.

The experienced runner even bought new Nike shoes for the occasion.

“I have hopes for this some older person more like 65 than 90 can pick up and do something more active,” said Mel

Mel says his favorite race he’s done here in Arizona is the Lost Dutchman near Apache Junction.

He urges all families to train and run a race together.