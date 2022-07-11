Art sales help raise money for those battling ALS

PHOENIX — Back in January, we shared the incredible story of artist Eric Weinbrenner and his battle to make a difference despite being diagnosed with ALS. In just three short years after doctors broke the news to him, the father of two and longtime homebuilder was dependent on a wheelchair. He could no longer talk or care for himself. However, it didn’t stop him from creating masterpieces with a little paint and the wheels of his now permeant ride.

“Now that I don’t have the strength to hold a paintbrush, I have to find new ways to be creative, so I decided to paint with my wheelchair with my wheels and feet, it’s quite fun,” said Eric speaking through computer software.

Weinbrenner family

In March, his art along with a number of other donated pieces raised $300,000 for his nonprofit Paint for a Cure. That money is now making its way into the community to help families like Maceo Carter of Gilbert.

Maceo, a father of four, found out he had ALS at just 41 years old. As his body breaks down, the costs to continue to live goes up, making the $8,000 he received from Paint for a Cure life-changing. To see the full story watch the video in the player above.