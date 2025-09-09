Arizona Diamondbacks surprise young fan and cancer survivor

PHOENIX — He may only be 12 years old, but it would be tough to find a bigger Arizona Diamondbacks fan than Tristan Begaye.

"We've been lifetime D-backs fans!" says Tristan's older sister, Kylie. "Ever since we were little!"

Something else Tristan has been since he was little is a survivor.

At just 17 months, he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

We first introduced you to Tristan in August as part of our story at Camp Sunrise and Sidekicks in Prescott. Each year, the camp helps cancer survivors and their siblings forget what's going on in their lives, make new memories, and most importantly, get to be kids again. Click here to see our story.

After we met Tristan, who told us he dreams of being an MLB player and loves Ketel Marte, we reached out to the team to see if there was a way to pull off a surprise...and the D-backs came through big time!

During Sunday's Childhood Cancer Awareness game, Tristan got to go on the field with his sister - but the magic was just beginning.

"It really feels like a dream come true!" Tristan explained to ABC15's Nick Ciletti.

There were also autographs from players, meeting Baxter, standing alongside D-backs Manager Torey Lovullo, and the moment he had dreamed of - an autograph from Ketel Marte.

"Shock!" is what Tristan told us he felt after meeting Marte, explaining that his heart was beating very fast.

And it's that heart, and his strength, and support from his family that have helped Tristan beat his disease.

As the National Anthem begins and the music plays, it is a reminder that Tristan has powered through many low notes, especially in those early years - But now, a new chapter begins, full of high notes, and the sweet symphony of realizing dreams do come true - and this is just the beginning.

"It was the best day of my life!" says Tristan.

The D-backs also donated $100,000 to the Phoenix Children's Foundation on Sunday at their 13th annual Childhood Cancer Awareness game.