Apache Junction teacher creates a sacred environment inside and outside the classroom

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — ABC15 is continuing our series where we follow up with Valley teachers to see how the school year went!

Today, we are taking you to the Apache Junction Unified School District, where we are checking back in with Martin Byrne, a third-grade teacher, who brings with him a wealth of experience in the classroom, even though this was his first year at Four Peaks Elementary School.

ABC15 2024-2025 teacher profiles: Apache Junction third-grade teacher Martin Byrne

On the day we followed up, it was off to the races inside Mr. Byrne's busy classroom. According to his students, they're always learning something new, both inside and outside the classroom.

Third-grade student Casey says his favorite part of the school year was getting to do science experiments!

"We get to go outside and make habitats," he said.

Inside the classroom, Mr. Byrne is helping his students cultivate a healthy habitat of their own.

"I look at my data, growth of students, the friendships in the room, if we have connected students throughout the year, and they have maintained those friendships, and I look at if they are motivated and happy to come to school," explained Mr. Byrne. "And this class is giving me a lot of motivation to come, to wake up in the morning."

Mr. Byrne says it feels like a "privilege," even where there are obstacles to overcome.

"It's finding love inside yourself through exhaustion, through difficult behaviors that the kiddos show. I think it's easy to reach for hopelessness and despair. It's easy to reach for cynicism with some of the challenges we have in education...It feels like a challenge for sure because it's not an easy job to work with 20-30 kids each day, but there is nothing else I'd rather be doing!"

In July 2024, when we first met Mr. Byrne, he told us his number one goal was to make sure his student felt worthy of love, and that lesson of love is one he not only held in his heart but also shared openly with his students.

"I think what sells me on this work is that it's a little bit sacred," said Mr. Byrne.

But don't just take it from him!

"Thank you all for the work that you did, Mr. Byrne!" said third-grade student Cielo. "I appreciate the things you do!"

In fact, both Cielo and her classmate Casey gave Mr. Byrne an "A" for all his effort this year!

"As long as you are suiting up, showing up, doing the best you can every day, you are going to make a positive change in the world," said Mr. Byrne.

Mr. Byrne will be returning to Four Peaks next year and is also gearing up to add a new title to his resume - Dad! He and his wife are expecting their first baby in November.

We know all the practice he's had in the classroom is going to suit him well, and we wish them the best of luck!