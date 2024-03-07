'Ambassadors of Compassion' program helps students model positive behaviors

PHOENIX — Ambassadors of Compassion is a nationwide program making its way into Arizona schools.

By addressing the trauma being experienced by countless middle school and high school students across the US, the program works to remove emotional distractions by fostering self-awareness and purpose. It's a 10-week emotional resilience-building program teaching kids, many of them considered at-risk, about forgiveness and perseverance.

ABC15 talked with a group of freshmen from Phoenix Christian High School who have been through the program and are now Ambassadors of Compassion themselves.

"Before I did the course, I wasn't like into school a lot. I didn't want to go because I had, like deep depression," said Gio Young.

Emotional wellness coaches lead small groups every week, in spaces considered safe for kids to talk about real-life issues.

"It really showed me to, yeah, show forgiveness to others and show compassion," added Samuel Villagomez.

"Before I started Ambassadors of Compassion, my mindset was on making my friends happy," said Mickey Nunez. "Like, I let my friends influence me a lot and just doing things I wasn't supposed to do and stuff like that. After I did the course of AOC, I realized I don't have to change who I want to be for other kids, and stuff. I need to do what's best for myself."

And when he gets frustrated with others, Nunez says he's learned not to blame or shame others.

"Sometimes you just have to be the bigger person, because if you want to respond back, then the other person is obviously going to respond back and it's just going to like, create a big tension. I try to avoid all that kind of stuff," Nunez added.

As a result, the students who complete the Ambassador of Compassion program naturally build confidence and model positive behaviors for other kids to see.

It's a nationwide program getting support from one of the most influential people in Arizona, Jerry Colangelo.

"Through these programs, and through the kind of training that they're getting, we're opening their vision, so that they can kind of look and see and say, I can do this! I want to do this!" said Colangelo.

These students also learn to overcome negative experiences and disappointments, to forgive and release hurt which builds a stronger perception of self-worth.

"A lot of kids feel like they're alone and maybe that there is no one there to help them, and like AOC helps them understand that there's people for them and like members as us, we could show them. You know, we're here for you and like we go through the same things as them," said Villagomez.

To learn more about Ambassadors of Compassion, visit their website.

You can also contact them at: info@ambassadorsofcompassion.com.