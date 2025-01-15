AgriStress Helpline offers mental health resources to agricultural workers

“Protecting the people who feed the world” is the main goal of a new network providing mental health help and support to those in the agricultural sector.

It’s called Agristress Helpline, provided through the AgriSafe Network, and offers free and confidential support 24/7 through call or text message. The phone calls can be interpreted in 160 languages, and text services are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

It’s similar to the 988 mental health hotline, but AgriStress specialists have “extra training to know the culture, values, stressors, and lived experiences of agriculture, forestry, and fishing workers” as well as “access to a state-specific curated database of agricultural and health resources.”

AgriStress Helpline’s crisis support is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

Learn more here.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 833-897-2474.