2023 Corvette at Barrett Jackson could raise upwards of $1,000,000 for troops

PHOENIX — There’s no shortage of incredible cars crossing the auction block at Barrett Jackson this weekend. But one is garnering more attention than others — and for good reason.

“This is the all-new 2023 Corvette Z06,” said Team Corvette Chief Engineer Josh Holder.

Holder is showing us around what may be the most coveted prize to roll off the lot this year.

“When you see this engine disassembled for example, the cylinder heads, the combustion chambers, the ports, are CNC machined, they really are race car parts,” Holder said, pointing to the Z06 engine.

The new Vette glazed in carbon fiber inside and out, with a horsepower of 670. It is a monster of a machine. Organizers here believe on Saturday evening; it’ll fetch a monster of a price too. Upwards of a million bucks.

“We are so excited to be offering this vehicle up with 100% of the proceeds going to Operation Home Front,” said GM’s director of motorsports, marketing, and activations, Sean Finegan.

Not only will the winner get vin number one off the production line but the money they shell out will go to help the brave men and women of our armed forces as they transition back into civilian life.

“Many military families have trouble paying their rent or mortgage, their utilities, car repairs, home repairs groceries, all these things add up to a lot of different financial strains and financial hardships,” said retired Brigadier General and CEO of Operation Home Front John Pray.

He says Operation Home Front fills that financial gap by paying it forward, making sure those who sacrificed for our freedom aren’t left behind.

“I’m really proud to say we’ve fulfilled almost 50,000 requests for help totaling about $35 million,” said Pray.

Thanks to the proceeds of the 70th anniversary Corvette, that type of giving won’t stop any time soon.