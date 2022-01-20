Barrett Jackson 2022 guide: top cars to see, activities, hours, price of admission

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The docket has been set, and soon the engines will rev and the cars will be polished for their grand drive onto the auction block at Barrett-Jackson, where the winner will be the person with the highest bid.

Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction returns to WestWord of Scottsdale, Jan. 22-30, 2022.

If you're headed out there, here is everything you need to know about hours and admission, top cars, activities and events.

When is it? Jan. 22-30, 2022; gates open at 8 a.m. each day

Where is it? WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

How much is it? Admission varies by day and gets more expensive closer to the televised auction days. Children's entry varies from $14-$40, and adult entry ranges from $23-$90. Tickets are less expensive when bought online vs. at the venue. Parking is free. Weekly passes are also available.

Discounts: The best way to save is to purchase tickets online in advance vs. at the box office. There are discount tickets for students, seniors (55+), and military members. IDs are required.

SCHEDULE

The first two days — Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22 & 23 — are considered "preview" days, where there is no live auction, but all of the cars will be on display for everyone to check out.

Saturday, Jan. 22, is "QT Family Day," where admission is free for kids, 12 and younger. Adult admission is $20-$23 when bought online or $30-$35 when bought at the venue.

There will be STEM activities, Dodge and Toyota thrill rides, a RAM off-road experience, and a BMX exhibition on Saturday and throughout the nine-day event.

Here is the full schedule (view detailed online schedule)

Saturday, Jan. 22: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (family/preview day, no auction)

Sunday, Jan. 23: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (preview day, no auction)

Monday, Jan. 24: 8 a.m. - auction close (day 1 of auction; auction begins at 2 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 25: 8 a.m. - auction close (day 2 of auction; auction begins at 2 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 26: 8 a.m. - auction close (day 3 of auction; auction begins at 10 a.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 27: 8 a.m. - auction close (day 4 of auction; auction begins at 10 a.m.)

Friday, Jan. 28: 8 a.m. - auction close (day 5 of auction; auction begins at 10 a.m.)

Saturday, Jan 29: 8 a.m. - auction close (day 6 of auction; auction begins at 10 a.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. - auction close (day 7 of auction; auction begins at 11 a.m.)

SOME OF THE TOP/UNIQUE VEHICLES TO SEE

We asked Barrett-Jackson to share some of the top or unique vehicles set to hit the auction block this year. We also searched and found a few unique vehicles ourselves.

1987 Buick Grand National: This is believed to be the very last Buick Grand National to be built on Dec. 11, 1987 at GM's plant in Pontiac, Michigan, and marked the last vehicle ever built at that plant.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing: This vehicle was one of 855 made in 1955, according to its docket description. The original owner was apparently the Ministry of Police in Havana, Cuba. It reportedly took first place in the 1957 Havana Gran Prix National Race and IV Classic Havana Rally.

1978 Chevrolet G10 Van - "Mystery Machine" recreation: Now you can feel like one of those "meddling kids" from the popular "Scooby-Doo" TV series in this "Mystery Machine"-inspired van. Inside, there is a TV and DVD player. It was also signed by Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the 2002 movie.

Other top cars that Barrett-Jackson said were highly anticipated: 2014 McLaren P1, 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition, 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition, 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird.

CELEBRITY VEHICLES

Each year, celebrities tend to make surprise appearances at Barrett-Jackson. Former President George W. Bush visited in 2018, and singer Justin Bieber visited in 2017.

This year, Pitbull and Bret Michaels are set to help auction some vehicles to benefit various charities.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

Barrett-Jackson implemented a clear-bag policy a couple of years ago. Similar to other large event venues, small clutch purses and clear bags up to 12"x6"x12” will be allowed inside WestWorld of Scottsdale. Other bags will not be allowed inside.

Masks are not required, but encouraged. "Barrett-Jackson continues to work with state and local government authorities to ensure adherence to any COVID-19 restrictions or protocols that may be in place at the time of the event. At this time masks are not required to attend our event. As with all large events, we do kindly request that all unvaccinated guests wear face coverings at the auction," Barrett-Jackson's website states.

Hand sanitizer will be located throughout the event, and there will be increased cleaning throughout.

Prohibited items include weapons, drones, video cameras, skateboards, coolers, and pets, other than service animals.