15-year-old to become youngest ASU nursing school graduate

She may not be old enough to drive but in less than a year's time, 15-year-old Elliana Tenenbaum will become the youngest person to ever graduate from ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation program.

“From a very young age I’ve been passionate about medicine and helping others, and I think that largely has to do with my dad who is a general practitioner,” said soon-to-be nurse Elliana.

It was at his office where she was first introduced to what would become her future passion.

Under his watchful eye, she even gave her first B12 shot to her dad at just four years old

“He taught me how to do thyroid ultrasounds and interpret them at 8 years old,” said Elliana with a smile.

So, it only makes sense that next summer she’ll receive her BSN. Just the first step in her journey to becoming a nurse practitioner. Her determination to succeed came into focus even further during the pandemic.

“It definitely served as an eye opener event, but I really would say that it honestly reinforced my idea of becoming a nurse because look, we need people so badly, to help care for patients and I want to be one of them,” said Elliana.

Elliana graduated high school early while also being enrolled in college courses. A pace of learning she’s come to embrace now within ASU’s 16-month accelerated nursing program.

“We need capable, intelligent, unafraid and bold nurses out there,” said Clinical Associate Professor Dr. Aliria Muñoz Rascón.

She says they are attributes she saw in Elliana immediately such as being focused and eager to learn every step of the way.

“Seeing these students that have this fire, that have this excitement, that have this drive, it gives me hope for the future of our nursing profession and I think that’s exactly what we need right now,” said Dr. Aliria Muñoz Rascón.

While she’s certainly focused on school at the moment, she’ll get around to that driver’s license eventually.