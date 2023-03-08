14-year-old boy returns home after heart transplant, months in the hospital

PHOENIX — It’s a happy homecoming that was months in the making. Benjamin Esparza is finally home!

“I'm very happy. I'm just really happy he's going to be home,” says his brother Jacob Esparza.

“Benjamin is the light of the family and for the past couple of months, it's been kind of dark,” says his older brother Xavier Esparza. “It's been a little upsetting.”

In October, his heart started to fail which forced doctors to admit him to Phoenix Children’s hospital.

“It was the longest that I've ever had to be at the hospital, even from when I was a baby,” says Benjamin. “I was lost and after months, like two months or three months, I was angry because they weren't finding a heart.”

We first introduced you to the 14-year-old in December when all he wanted for Christmas was to be reunited with his brothers, who he hadn’t seen in two months. Unfortunately, he never got his Christmas wish because he was still in the hospital and immunocompromised, so he couldn’t have outside visitors.

Benjamin was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart defect. After years of procedures and battling a failing heart, doctors knew he couldn’t leave PCH until he got a new one. Last month, their prayers were answered when they found a match. Doctors did the surgery and then monitored him for several weeks to make sure his body didn’t reject it.

“He’s done amazing. Since three weeks after transplant and he’s out,” says Regina Esparza, Benjamin’s mom. He’s out and that’s really good. He's just got to keep doing what he's got to do, keep moving, keep walking, take his meds and just follow what his mom and his doctor says. He'll do great things.”

Benjamin left the hospital with a new lease on life. His loved ones even lined up to surprise him and welcome him home.

“Just seeing Benjamin's face today has just been everything to us. You know, our hearts feel complete now that he has a whole heart,” according to his aunt Monica Moat.

Benjamin is home and was finally reunited with his brothers. He’s now loving every minute of life, taking it all in, and most importantly, thankful.

“I feel good but at the same time I just can’t stop thinking this is someone else’s heart,” says Benjamin.

“My first thought after the doctor told us...while my family gets this miracle, there’s another family with heartbreak,” says Regina. “I just thank them.”