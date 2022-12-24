Teen fighting rare heart defect asking for one thing for Christmas: to see his brothers

PHOENIX — Most 14 year old’s want a gaming system for Christmas or maybe a laptop. But Benjamin Esparza just wants family time.

“I just want to see my brothers,” said Esparza. “I want to see them, if possible?”

The teen hasn’t seen them in almost three months since being admitted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“I don't know. I just want to see them. That’s all I really want,” exclaimed the sad teenager.

The trio was inseparable until doctors determined the family's worst fears.

“They called us when they did the last review and said head on up to the fifth floor. So I knew right away, that meant that we weren't going to go home. So we've been here since October 5th,” says Regina Esparza, Benjamin’s Mom.

Benjamin was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a congenital heart defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. After numerous surgeries since birth, the Esparza family knew one day it would come to this.

“We always knew he was going to need a heart transplant, we just did not expect it this early in life,” says Dad, Greg Esparza. “We were actually hoping for him being more of an adult or at least a younger adult, just to help him to deal with that mentally. You know, it'd be easier for him. It's rough right now."

Despite the day-to-day adversity, the 14-year-old tries to keep his spirits up by doing Facebook Lives through his Facebook page, “Benjamin doesn’t fight alone. We watched him light up and start to make funny faces when he sees people are on with him, following his journey and lending love and support."

“I’m happy that there's a lot of people out there for me. Yeah, I know there's a lot of people just waiting for me and praying and stuff like that,” says Benjamin.

Prayers that will hopefully be answered soon with a new heart so The Esparza Family can be back together again and Benjamin can be with his brothers.

“I miss them, every day. One thing I look forward to every day is hope they can come for Christmas,” Benjamin tells ABC15.

