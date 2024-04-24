YCSO asking for public's help in locating missing Seligman woman

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a 35-year-old woman who has been missing since March.

Officials say Shayna Feinman of Seligman was last seen on March 9 in the Peach Springs area, approximately 50 miles northeast of Kingman.

She was last seen wearing sweatpants with athletic-type shorts over them, a hoodie and green hiking boots. She is described as a white woman, who is approximately five feet four inches, 140 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Officials believe Feinman was heading to a friend's house nearby but never arrived. Her cell phone was found on a property in the area.

Detectives say that the people who last saw Feinman are not cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Feinman's whereabouts on or after March 9 is asked to contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, or submit a tip online. The sheriff's office is also asking for any camera footage that may be relevant or seems suspicious.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $10,000 reward for any credible information that leads to finding Feinman.