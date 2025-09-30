Woman missing after being swept away in floodwaters in Red Rock, New Mexico

RED ROCK, NM — Crews are searching for a Navajo Nation woman who was reported missing after flood waters rushed through the area of Red Rock, New Mexico, on Sunday.

Navajo Police Department says Sharon Marie Cachini, 37, was driving on Sunday when her vehicle was swept away during flooding brought on by weekend storms.

Her vehicle has since been located, but Cachini is unaccounted for, Navajo police said early Tuesday morning.

Search efforts were underway Monday and continued Tuesday morning. Officials are urging people to avoid an area near State Route 602 going west to Interstate 40 as search dogs work to locate Cachini.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, lime green shorts, and black slip-on Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District at 505-786-2050.

Following weekend storms in Arizona, one person remains missing in the Globe area, and three others are confirmed dead.

One person also died after getting stuck in floodwaters in Scottsdale.