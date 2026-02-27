Wildlife officials warn of increased risk of rattlesnake encounters as temperatures rise

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials are warning Arizonans about the increased risk of rattlesnake encounters as temperatures rise.

Phoenix is set to top out above 90º this weekend, likely setting temperature records and creating better weather conditions for some desert creatures.

In Arizona, 13 rattlesnake species make their presence known in both rural areas and even occasionally in homes, especially from March to October, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department. They can be seen during other times of year and earlier in the season, especially as temperatures increase.

Some of the most commonly encountered species include the Western diamondback, sidewinder, Mojave, and black-tailed rattlesnakes.

“If you see a rattlesnake on a trail, it may rattle its tail and coil because it is startled. These are defensive behaviors used to let you know it’s there. The best advice is to step back and let it move away. Rattlesnakes are not aggressive– most occurrences of rattlesnake bites occur when someone is trying to corner or capture a snake. If you leave it alone, it will leave you alone,” said Audrey Owens, the amphibians and reptiles program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, in a press release.

Here are things to know and tips on staying safe, from AZGFD:



Watch your step at home

Rattlesnakes can easily blend in with their surroundings, so a person should always be mindful where they are placing their feet and hands. Carry a flashlight at night, especially on warmer nights when rattlesnakes can be most active.

Clean up yard debris and reduce standing water near homes to avoid attracting rattlesnakes that may be looking for food or shelter.

Stay on the trail

Encounters with rattlesnakes and other venomous reptiles can take place anywhere, but they are more likely to occur when a person leaves a marked trail or wanders away from a heavily traveled area. Always stay on marked trails and be aware of your surroundings.

When encountering a rattlesnake, remember that the reptile is more concerned with being left alone. Back away from the rattlesnake, give it a wide berth, and continue on your way. An agitated rattlesnake will often hold its ground but will not give chase.

Leaving a rattlesnake alone can significantly reduce the risk of being bitten. In fact, more than half of all rattlesnake bites are provoked by the person who was bitten.

What to do if a rattlesnake bite occurs:



Remain calm and reassure the victim.

Call 911 and seek medical attention without delay.

Remove all jewelry, watches, etc. from the affected area.

Immobilize the extremity and keep at a level below the heart.

Decrease total body activity as much as feasible.

What NOT to do if a rattlesnake bite occurs:

Do NOT apply ice to the bite area.

Do NOT use an incision of any kind.

Do NOT use a constriction band or tourniquet.

Do NOT administer alcohol or drugs.

Do NOT use electric shock treatment.

For additional information and resources about rattlesnake bites, contact the Arizona Poison Drug and Information Center at 1-800-222-1222.