Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Get your consumer questions answered during Consumer Protection Phone Bank

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
Consumer Protection
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — In honor of National Consumer Protection Week, the Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to host a Consumer Protection Phone Bank.

On Wednesday, March 4 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. members of the Attorney General’s Office will be available to speak with viewers on the phone right here in the ABC15 studios.

The phone number to call is 1-855-522-1515. The phone lines will not be open until 5:00p.m. on March 4.

If you have been the victim of consumer fraud and you aren’t sure what to do, you can call in and talk with a professional about what your rights are.

If you think you may need to file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, you can also speak with someone about how that process works.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigates consumer complaints involving deceptive or unfair practices in the sale or advertisement of goods or services.

To learn more about what the AG’s office can and cannot do click here.

If you need to file a consumer complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s office, and you wish to do so online click here.

For more information on National Consumer Protection Week visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/features/national-consumer-protection-week

Do you have a consumer problem and you need help? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.  

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
poster_7b051c283ca44be290cc2a94e6e5a45d.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know helps valley woman get reimbursed for heating system repairs

Brittney Barba
poster_e6cb1753e7a5422ca4d5dabc638ca588.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know: Is an extended car warranty worth the money?

Christel Bell
poster_fb4f35dd24a342e8976b3d5ecce10163.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Couple gets solar system fixed after nearly two years with Let ABC15 Know's help

Christel Bell

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen