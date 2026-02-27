Get your consumer questions answered during Consumer Protection Phone Bank

PHOENIX — In honor of National Consumer Protection Week, the Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to host a Consumer Protection Phone Bank.

On Wednesday, March 4 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. members of the Attorney General’s Office will be available to speak with viewers on the phone right here in the ABC15 studios.

The phone number to call is 1-855-522-1515. The phone lines will not be open until 5:00p.m. on March 4.

If you have been the victim of consumer fraud and you aren’t sure what to do, you can call in and talk with a professional about what your rights are.

If you think you may need to file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, you can also speak with someone about how that process works.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigates consumer complaints involving deceptive or unfair practices in the sale or advertisement of goods or services.

To learn more about what the AG’s office can and cannot do click here.

If you need to file a consumer complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s office, and you wish to do so online click here.

For more information on National Consumer Protection Week visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/features/national-consumer-protection-week

Do you have a consumer problem and you need help? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.