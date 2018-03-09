Why does Arizona have one of the largest death row inmate populations?

Arizona trails California, Florida and Texas, but is among the top 10 in states with death penalties for the size of its death row inmate population.
By the numbers
Arizona Department of Corrections spokesman Andrew Wilder points out that the state's death penalty has had several pauses. The law was inactive from March 1963 to April 1992 -- and again from November 2000 to May 2007.
Since 2007, Arizona has had 15 executions -- with a high of six in 2012. But that pales in comparison to other states, which execute inmates faster. And that may be one reason behind Arizona's high number.
"Texas is pretty swift, they convict more on state capital charges," Wilder said.
And besides challenges to Arizona's death penalty, inmates usually have multiple chances to appeal. PolitiFact notes that in California, attorneys are able to "delay justice " by filing frivolous appeals.
What's next?
Executions remain on hold because of the execution drug lawsuit.