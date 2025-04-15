Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

WEDNESDAY: An in-depth roundtable look at the housing market with KTAR News

'Highlight on Housing' is a KTAR special in partnership with ABC15
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
housing market.PNG
Posted

PHOENIX — We're joining KTAR News to explore the current state of the housing market across Arizona as part of a roundtable discussion.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti will join KTAR's LaDona Harvey to host the special event on Wednesday, April 16.

Local leaders and experts, including ABC15's Garrett Archer, will be in attendance, breaking down rental prices, new builds, supply and demand, affordability, and future growth.

The state's housing landscape has changed drastically over the last few years as population growth and a very low supply of homes drove up prices. Now, issues with construction materials, interest rates going up, and a labor shortage continue to impact the local market.

Tune in to watch the discussion live on Wednesday from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the ABC15 YouTube channel. This article will also be updated with a live feed.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for 2 to NYC!