WATCH: Valley veteran fighting to bring PAWS Act pilot program to Arizona

Soldier's Best Friend, a Valley nonprofit, pairs veterans with rescue dogs and allows them to train to treat PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other combat-related issues.

A similar national program was passed by Congress in 2021 called the PAWS Act. It makes it possible for veterans to receive a service animal for post-deployment mental health conditions. The PAWS Act requires the VA to cover the cost of providing a veteran with a service animal.

A five-year pilot program is underway in several U.S. cities, however, no cities in Arizona are on the list.

ABC15 is hearing from a Valley veteran who has made more than 200 trips to Washington D.C. to fight to get the program to our state.

