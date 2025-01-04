WATCH: 'Tamale bill' expands what can be sold out of home kitchens

PHOENIX, AZ — Food vendors across the state are able to expand their menus under a new law that allows home cooks to prepare food, including meat, in their kitchens and offer them for sale.

HB2042, commonly known as the Tamale Bill, requires made at home to be packaged with a label that lists the preparer's name and when it was made. The cook is also required to take a food safety course along with registering with the state.

One food vendor in west Phoenix shared that the bill allows them to bring more than food, but also culture to their surrounding community. Hear her story in the player above.

Read the full bill here.