WATCH: Lawmakers introduce bill that could lower Arizona fuel prices in the summer

The bill could expand the list of fuel blends that gas stations in Maricopa County can sell
Republican lawmakers are working on a bill to expand the list of fuel blends that gas stations in Maricopa County can sell during the summer months.
Proponents say it will help lower gas prices during the summer, when Maricopa County must use the Cleaner Burning Gas to meet EPA air quality standards.

The bill is a strike-everything amendment to HB 2300, and was introduced in Tuesday’s Senate Natural Resources hearing.

ABC15's Manuelita Beck talked with Arizona State Representative Leo Biasiucci, who sponsored the bill, and Senator TJ Shope, who introduced the amendment. Watch the full story in the video player above.

