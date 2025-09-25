WATCH: Horne weighs in on superintendent pay investigation

PHOENIX — State Superintendent Tom Horne tells ABC15 most district school superintendents work very hard and earn their compensation.

“But there are some who are excessive,” Horne added.

Horne was addressing the results of a five-month ABC15 investigation into superintendent salaries.

For 84 Arizona school districts, ABC15 looked at superintendent contracts and calculated the maximum performance bonuses, car and phone allowances, extra retirement contributions, and other pay.

Our investigation found some superintendents in Arizona’s largest districts make more than $300,000 in salary plus perks. The highest amount was around $475,000.

Local school boards determine their own superintendent's pay.

“People need to find out what is their school board doing, and if they don’t approve of what they are doing, they need to replace them,” Horne said.

Horne did not specifically mention any superintendent or district, but he emphasized the overall benefit of reducing administrative spending to focus funds on classroom instruction.