WATCH: Congressional candidates debate ahead of special Arizona CD7 election

Later this year, voters will decide who will take over for late Congressman Raul Grijalva in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District.

Congressman Grijalva died at age 77 in March after a long battle with cancer.

Grijalva had been a member of the House of Representatives for over two decades. He was first elected to Congress in 2003.

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Arizona Media Association are hosting debates for the Republican and Democratic candidates.

Republican candidates for CD7 are Daniel Butierez, Jorge Rivas, and Jimmy Rodriguez. Democratic candidates are Deja Foxx, Adelita Grijalva, Patrick Harris Sr., Daniel Hernandez Jr., and Jose Malvido Jr.

Watch the Republican debate, held Monday evening, here:

CD7 Republican primary debate

The Democratic debate will happen on Tuesday night and will be added once it is completed.

A special election is set to take place on Sept. 23, 2025.