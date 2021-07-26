VIDEO: Group rescued from floodwaters, overturned SUV at Sycamore Creek

TONTO BASIN, AZ — It was a terrifying moment for a group of people at Sycamore Creek this past weekend as they narrowly made it out of swift floodwaters.

Video shared with ABC15 shows the moments an SUV is swept downstream at the creek Sunday. At one point you can see at least two people, including what appears to be a child, climb out from the SUV and sit on top.

"Stay right there, just stay right there," a woman is heard yelling to the people in the vehicle.

A few moments later the current sweeps the SUV flipping it over, sending all three people into the water.

A woman is heard crying in Spanish saying "the kid!"

A group of good Samaritans standing by can be seen running downstream and pull all three from the water.

"There's no more people in the car?" one of the men asks the man pulled from the water as he's trying to catch his breath. He responds, "Not in mine, no."

The good Samaritans continue saying, "Don't talk don't talk, breathe. Deep breaths, deep breaths."

The man asks for his son which the group says, "He's out he's out he's okay, they got him too."

"I told you the water was running quickly right now," one of the men in the group says in the video.

One person from the group tells the man to stretch out his arms as he lays on the ground.

"Stick your hands out. Wide, wider, open them up. Open your lungs up as much as you can."

ABC15 is working to get more information on the situation.

Parts of Arizona received several inches of rain over the weekend due to monsoon storms, which caused flooding and overflows in many areas.

In the city of Pima, near Safford, a four-year-old girl was swept away in floodwaters Thursday night. On Monday, officials announced crews located her body. And then on Saturday, rescue teams were formed to locate a 16-year-old girl who was swept away in floodwaters near Cottonwood. As of Monday, she was still reported missing.