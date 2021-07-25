FD: 16-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters near Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, AZ — Fire officials say a 16-year-old girl was swept away by floodwaters near Cottonwood Saturday night.

Officials say at 9:40 p.m., crews from Verde Valley Fire, Cottonwood Fire and Police responded to a vehicle stranded in a low water crossing.

As crews tried to contact the driver, a 16-year-old girl was swept downstream.

A search team began to search down the river from Camino Real to the 260.

Due to the rising waters and active storms, air support was not immediately available, according to fire officials.

Authorities say the 16-year-old has not been located at this time.

She was reportedly wearing blue shorts, a light blue shirt and white tennis shoes.

Crews are still actively searching the area.

Officials said volunteers are asked to check in at D&K Motorsports before helping with search efforts.

On Thursday, a 4-year-old girl was swept away by floodwaters in southeastern Arizona.

Crews have been searching in Pima, located near the city of Safford, after a mother reported she and her kids were trapped on top of their SUV near the Cottonwood Wash.