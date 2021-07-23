4-year-old girl missing after being swept away in flash flood near Safford, officials say

SAFFORD, AZ — Authorities in southeastern Arizona are searching for a 4-year-old girl who may have been swept away in floodwaters late Thursday.

In a news release that was shared with ABC15 by the Gila Herald, the Pima Police Department -- located southeast of Phoenix outside the city of Safford -- said it received an emergency call from a mother who reported she and her kids were trapped on top of their SUV near the Cottonwood Wash.

Jon Johnson/Gila Herald

The woman told dispatch that the vehicle was moving down the wash and that she and her children were on top of it, according to police.

Police were able to help the other family members, but the 4-year-old remains missing, police said. The conditions of the others were not immediately known.

Several agencies are searching for the girl, including Graham County Sheriff's Office, Graham County Search and Rescue, Cochise County Search and Rescue, Thatcher Police Department, Safford Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, as well as local helicopter companies.

The Graham County Sheriff's Office and Graham County dispatch, both deferred to the Pima Police Department. ABC15 has reached out to the police department to request additional information.

Jon Johnson/Gila Herald

Due to weather, search operations were paused overnight but resumed Friday morning.