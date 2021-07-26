Body of 4-year-old girl swept away in floodwaters near Pima found Monday

PIMA, AZ — Authorities in southeastern Arizona say a 4-year-old girl who was swept away in floodwaters late Thursday near Pima did not survive.

According to the Pima Police Department, the girl's body was located around 9 a.m. Monday.

In a news release shared with ABC15 by the Gila Herald on Friday, the department said it received an emergency call Thursday night from a mother who reported she and her kids were trapped on top of their SUV near the Cottonwood Wash.

Jon Johnson/Gila Herald

The woman told dispatch that the vehicle had been moving down the wash and that she and her children were on top of it, according to police.

Pima police said in a press briefing on Saturday that the father, mother, three boys, and 4-year-old Maci were on the car's roof when rescuers got there. Police were able to help the other family members, but Maci could not be located.

Several agencies assisted in searching for the girl, including Graham County Sheriff's Office, Graham County Search and Rescue, Cochise County Search and Rescue, Thatcher Police Department, Safford Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, as well as local helicopter companies.

The department said Monday they are glad Maci's family can at least have some closure.

Jon Johnson/Gila Herald

Officials with the Pima Police Department released the following statement:

"Thank you to the outpouring of support from the community and governmental agencies. Without this support we would not have been able to locate Maci in this short amount of time. Unfortunately, Maci did not survive the incident. Our condolences go to the family."