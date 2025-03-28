Vehicles that are allowed to drive in Arizona's HOV lanes could soon change

Federal changes may impact the rules for alternative fuel vehicles in HOV lanes in Arizona later this year.

Currently, a federal code provision from 2005 allows Arizonans with vehicles that run on alternative fuels to drive in the HOV lane with multi-occupant vehicles and motorcycles during certain hours.

But that could change on Sept. 30, 2025.

If the provision lapses, the change would mean that alternative fuel vehicles with a single occupant would no longer be able to use the HOV lane during restricted hours.

“The decision on whether to allow this provision in federal code to lapse lies with Congress,” the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

ADOT says the possible change could impact commuters, businesses, and those who may be looking to purchase a vehicle in the future.

Anyone who may be impacted by these changes can check out ADOT’s informational page.