Valley student wins chance to recite Pledge of Allegiance on Inauguration Day

PHOENIX — The inauguration turned out to be an extra special day for one Valley middle school student.

Emily Avalos is a seventh-grader at Echo Canyon School in Scottsdale.

She entered a contest that was hosted by Governor Katie Hobbs' inaugural committee, asking for students to submit their original artwork following the theme, "An Arizona for Everyone."

Avalos won the competition and her prize was getting to kick off the inauguration and say the Pledge of Allegiance in front of an estimated 4,000 people at the ceremony on Thursday at the State Capitol.

She spoke with ABC15's Nick Ciletti right before the special moment.

"Looking back on this day, what do you think you're going to remember the most?" Ciletti asked her.

"I think just myself saying the Pledge and also how proud my family is," Avalos said.

Speaking of the Avalos family, her parents and little brother were also invited to the inauguration and were even able to go on stage as the Governor's special guests.