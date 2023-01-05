HOW TO WATCH: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' official inauguration

PHOENIX — Arizona's newest governor Katie Hobbs is being officially inaugurated in Phoenix Thursday morning.

The inauguration event for Hobbs and several other elected officials is taking place at Arizona's State Capitol near downtown Phoenix at 10 a.m.

Watch the event live starting at 10 a.m. in the player below, on our Facebook page, or on ABC15 video streaming channels:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Work crews spent several days preparing the capitol for the ceremony and the large crowd expected to attend.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Treasurer Kimberly Yee, and Superintendent of Public Schools Tom Horne will be sworn in at the ceremony.

The elected officials privately signed their oaths of office earlier this week.

The Arizona Constitution says state officers take their position on the first Monday in January. While Hobbs will take office on schedule, the public ceremony was delayed because Monday is the observed New Year holiday.

Hobbs has already announced her "First 100 Days Initiative" efforts in office, signing executive orders to protect employment opportunities. Improving the economy for workers, affordable housing, immigration, education, and water security are all on her to-do list.

Governor Hobbs charts a course for her first 100 days and beyond

EXCLUSIVE: Governor Hobbs looks to 'build' with affordable housing plan

Hobbs is Arizona's 24th governor and fifth female governor.