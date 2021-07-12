Watch
Tucson native Blake Masters enters Senate race

Posted at 8:14 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 11:18:16-04

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson native Blake Masters, the head of Thiel Capital, has announced he is entering the Arizona Senate race.

Thiel Capital, according to his website, invests in new technology companies. The Thiel Foundation is a nonprofit that promotes science and innovation.

Masters notes on his website that his focuses are:

  • “Secure the border and reduce immigration
  • Give American workers a fighting chance
  • Crack down on crime
  • Strong national defense
  • Use conserve and defend nature
  • The Bill of Rights is non-negotiable
  • Education, not indoctrination"

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Major General Michael McGuire have also joined the Senate race.

