Tucson native Blake Masters enters Senate race

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson native Blake Masters, the head of Thiel Capital, has announced he is entering the Arizona Senate race.

Thiel Capital, according to his website, invests in new technology companies. The Thiel Foundation is a nonprofit that promotes science and innovation.

Masters notes on his website that his focuses are:



“Secure the border and reduce immigration

Give American workers a fighting chance

Crack down on crime

Strong national defense

Use conserve and defend nature

The Bill of Rights is non-negotiable

Education, not indoctrination"

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Major General Michael McGuire have also joined the Senate race.