Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich enters US Senate race

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is running for the U.S. Senate.

Brnovich's announcement on Thursday makes him the third major candidate to seek the Republican nomination to take on Democrat Mark Kelly.

Brnovich is in his second term as the state’s top law-enforcement officer. He's the best-known GOP candidate and the only one with political experience to enter the race so far. Brnovich released a video describing himself as the son of immigrants who fled communism in Yugoslavia.

He says he used his post as attorney general to take on “crony capitalists” and promote religious liberty, border security, and election integrity.