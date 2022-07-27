PHOENIX — By now, it’s likely you already know if you’re a mega-millionaire or if you’ll be going back to work tomorrow.

For Valley lottery players, a chance at winning the third biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history has let the mind wander, dreaming of what you’d do with all that cash.

The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63 66 and Mega Ball 15.

The winner could take $830 million over 30 years, or a cash lump sum of more than $480 million before taxes.

”I’d probably retire, buy a house and probably a boat,” said one man with a ticket in his hand at a Gilbert QuickTrip.

“I don’t need that much, probably a million is fine,” said Lynn Carmen.

If Carmen wins, she said she’d spend a good chunk of her cash on philanthropic efforts here and abroad.

She says she typically only plays when the jackpots reach historic levels. The odds of her winning are 1-in-303-million.

If she does win she said, ”I’d be scared though, I’d be like, ‘oh, I need to call my lawyers.” Carmen bought her ticket at a West Valley Circle K near Interstate 10 and 67th Avenue.

Two years ago, a couple won a Mega Millions jackpot here and claimed $410 million.

In the East Valley, a Gilbert QuickTrip was where a married couple bought a Powerball ticket that left them $473 million richer.

Harold Meilleur tried his luck at the Gilbert Road QT in hopes to pay off his house and then some.

“I’d travel and I’d still work I still enjoy my job,” said Meilleur.

Now, chances are you didn’t win and perhaps you’ll find peace of mind in this.

Arizona Lottery Office officials say over 6% of every ticket sold goes back to the retailer.

When a Lake Havasu City family won $108 million from the Desert Martini last year, the store reportedly received a $50,000 bonus.

John Gilliland with AZ Lottery explains that losing tickets still goes toward good use.

“$4.8 billion since the 80s have gone to vital programs and services, that’s tax money in AZ pockets that's going into AZ pockets that wouldn’t be,” said Gilliland.