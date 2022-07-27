Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions $830M jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn.

The winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66. The Mega Ball was 15 and the Megaplier was 3.

The jackpot reached an estimated $830 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, making it the third-largest jackpot in the game's history.

As the numbers were being drawn at 11 p.m. ET, those who were trying to check the Mega Millions website were given an error -- the site had crashed.

The historic prize was possible after no one had the winning numbers following Friday night's drawing.

The Mega Millions winning numbers in Friday's drawing were 14-40-60-64-66. The Mega Ball was 16 and Megaplier was 3.

Only four Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year; in California, Minnesota, New York and Tennessee.

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing had a cash value of $487.9 million, the company said in a press release.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, when one winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. In January 2021, one winning ticket was sold in Michigan, with an estimated prize of $1.05 billion.

Lottery winners have two options: take the money as a lump sum payment or annuity payments over 29 years.

Most winners usually take the lump sum payments, but record inflation has complicated matters, experts said.

"If we believe that inflation will be here for a while, then you may want to consider taking the annuity versus taking the lump sum," tax and estate planning attorney Kurt Panouses told ABC News' Deirdre Bolton.

