'Suspect' killed during FBI shooting in northern Arizona

MOENKOPI, AZ — A suspect is dead after a shooting involving FBI agents in northern Arizona.

On Monday, the FBI announced a shooting took place this morning in Moenkopi, Arizona, near Tuba City.

In a statement, officials say one suspect was shot and killed and no agents were injured.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting involving an FBI task force officer which occurred this morning March 3, 2025, in Moenkopi, Arizona which is located within the boundaries of the Hopi Indian Reservation. One subject was shot and is now deceased. No FBI or task force personnel were injured. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”

Details of what led to the shooting or the suspect's identity have not been released.