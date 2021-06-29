State Representative Aaron Lieberman announces run for Arizona governor

State Representative Aaron Lieberman has announced his run for Arizona governor.

Lieberman, who represents Legislative District 28, announced his run after releasing a campaign video online.

“Arizona needs new leaders with new ways of doing things to move the state forward,” Rep. Lieberman said in a press release. “I’ve worked towards common sense solutions and innovative approaches to tackle big, complex problems, both as a legislator and an entrepreneur. That’s exactly what I”ll do as governor."

According to his office, he helped secure funding for teachers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helped get more people into the workforce, and pushed for grants for small businesses.

Lieberman, who was born and raised in Arizona, also founded two organizations, Jumpstart, and Acelero Learning, that have impacted nearly one million kids and their families.

He lives in Phoenix with his wife and has three children.

You can learn more on his website.

Earlier this month, Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon announced he is running for governor. Kari Lake, Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez also announced their runs.

