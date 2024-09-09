Some Pinal County residents concerned over lack of healthcare as dialysis center closes

MAMMOTH, AZ — Having timely, accessible dialysis treatment is a matter of life or death for patients in and around Mammoth, Arizona.

The area only had one dialysis center that served a couple of dozen people, but it had a large impact on the community as the only facility around for two decades.

“A lifesaver and very much needed,” Patient Manny Yubeta said.

According to Fresenius Medical Care, their Kidney Care dialysis facility closed temporarily as of July 16, due to the “need of unexpended equipment repairs.” Recently, the company decided to close the facility permanently.

“We understand this creates an inconvenience for some of our patients, and since July, we have been working closely with all our patients to provide updates and arrange for alternate care options in the area for patients to receive dialysis treatments,” a statement reads. “Nurses and Patient Care Technicians will be reassigned to the Tangerine Crossing Fresenius Kidney Care facility, where they can stay with their patients who choose to treat at that location and continue to provide coordinated care alongside the same team of physicians and nurse practitioners.”

ABC15 has heard from people in eastern Pinal County about how the closure has impacted them.

For Yubeta, he’s now driving more than 40 miles one way three times a week. He says he’s one of the lucky ones.

“There are some elderly people that are not as mobile, their income is not as high and they rely on either their spouses or friends to try to get them to the dialysis center,” Yubets said. “Some patients have missed their dialysis session because it’s such a difficulty for them.”

Teresita Olmos is also making that drive for her husband. She says it’s straining her family’s finances and only car.

“The cost is thrust onto us and our vehicle. It cost us $140 a week for fuel and we travel anywhere from an hour and fifteen minutes to two hours depending on the traffic,” Olmos said. “We haven’t had any financial help as far as transportation.”

The same sentiment is shared by Diana Ortiz who now drives her husband 200 miles round-trip many times a week.

“It is such a hardship for both of us. The cost of gas and food, wear and tear on our vehicle is very worrisome.” Ortiz said.

Edward Sanchez had to drive his mother to Tucson for treatment before the rural center opened. He now advocates to re-open the dialysis center.

“I know that just having the center at Mammoth what it means to people that need it because it’s so hard for them to go all the way to Tucson,” Sanchez said.

The community hopes someone steps into the gap in this healthcare desert to help.

“The people fought for this center so much and I’d hate to see it go,” Sanchez said.