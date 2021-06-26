Some Arizona cities cancel Fourth of July fireworks celebrations due to fire danger

Some Arizona cities are moving to cancel their Fourth of July firework celebrations as nearly two dozen fires are burning across the state as of Saturday.

The wildfires have also led officials to close multiple national forests to visitors due to increased fire danger.

On Friday, the City of Flagstaff announced its city-sponsored fireworks display scheduled at the Oakmont restaurant had been canceled.

Officials said Flagstaff is currently under Stage 4 Fire Restrictions, prohibiting the sale or use of fireworks within the city.

The city of Flagstaff will enter Stage Four fire restrictions at 8 a.m. on June 23, 2021 in an effort to reduce the potential for unintentional human-caused wildfires. The city cooperates with county, state and federal agencies to ensure a coordinated effort. pic.twitter.com/tfdDKShxd9 — City of Flagstaff (@CityofFlagstaff) June 22, 2021

Earlier this week, Williams city officials announced their fireworks celebration was officially canceled.

The Town of Chino Valley also announced the cancellation of its planned fireworks celebration after considering the current fire restrictions throughout Yavapai County.

The town of Cave Creek will not be hosting a Fourth of July show this year as it is under a Stage 2 fire restriction, according to town officials.