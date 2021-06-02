July 4th fireworks in Phoenix: Where to celebrate Independence Day around the Valley

PHOENIX — Fireworks will light the skies next month to celebrate America's Independence Day as cities across the Valley again plan to host Fourth of July festivities.

Many events were canceled last year because of the pandemic, while others transitioned to a drive-in format.

This year, some events will be drive-in, in person, and a mix of both. Buckeye, Chandler, and Mesa will have drive-in events, Scottsdale is offering both drive-in and in-person, and Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Goodyear, Peoria, Surprise will have traditional in-person events.

The Kiwanis Club of Tempe is not putting on its event at Tempe Town Lake this year. The City of Phoenix still has a "pause" in place on special events at city parks. Phoenix usually has three Fourth of July events.

If you're planning ahead, here are some of the Fourth of July fireworks that are happening around the Valley. As more events are announced, we'll update our listing.

JULY 3 EVENTS

Mesa's Arizona Celebration of Freedom (July 3)

Citing an "abundance of caution" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mesa will again host a free drive-in Fourth of July fireworks show in the parking lot of the now-closed Fiesta Mall. The free event will be held on July 3, 2021. Parking lots will open at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9 p.m. There will be restrooms, but no food or drink vendors on-site.

Details: Free; July 3, 2021; parking lot opens at 7 p.m., fireworks will start at 9 p.m.; Fiesta Mall, 1425 W. Southern Avenue, Mesa AZ 85202; http://www.arizonacelebrationoffreedom.com

Celebrate America 2021 - Lake Pleasant Fireworks (July 3)

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant will host its yearly Fourth of July event on July 3, 2021. There will be food trucks, kids activities, water slides, bounce houses, live music, and fireworks. The event runs 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m. Admission is $20-$50 per vehicle.

Details: July 3, 2021, 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m; Pleasant Harbor, 8708 W. Harbor Boulevard, Peoria AZ 85383; $20 per vehicle, $50 for vehicles, trailers, and boats; https://pleasantharbor.com

JULY 4 EVENTS

Buckeye's Independence Day Celebration

Buckeye will hold its Fourth of July fireworks show on July 4, 2021, at Buckeye Airport. It will be a drive-in/tailgate-style event. There will be food trucks, vendors, music, and of course, fireworks. The parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 8:45 p.m.

Details: Free; July 4, 2021, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m; Buckeye Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326; www.buckeyeaz.gov

Chandler July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

After canceling its event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chandler will host a drive-in Independence Day fireworks show on July 4 at Tumbleweed Park. Parking passes are $5 each and can be bought on the city's website starting June 17, chandleraz.gov/4thofjuly. Parking lots will open at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9 p.m. There will also be a grassy area to watch the fireworks, food trucks, and vendors.

Details: July 4, 2021; parking lot opens at 7 p.m., fireworks start promptly at 9 p.m; Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S McQueen Road, Chandler, AZ 85286. Parking passes are $5; chandleraz.gov/4thofjuly

Fourth at the Fountain

Fountain Hills' Independence Day event will be held on July 4, 2021, at Fountain Park, home to its iconic water fountain. There will be live music from Rock Lobster, an Arizona cover band, food vendors, and fireworks. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and food. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

Details: Free; July 4, 2021, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m; Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills AZ 85268; www.experiencefountainhills.org

Gilbert 4th of July Celebration

This year's Fourth of July fireworks show will be held at Gilbert's Regional Park. The free event will have live music, food trucks, and fireworks, according to Gilbert's website. The event runs 5:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:45 p.m. While the event is free, VIP parking passes were available for purchase (now sold out). Parking is limited.

Details: Free; July 4, 2021, 5:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m, fireworks set to start at 8:45 p.m.; Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert AZ 85298; https://www.gilbertaz.gov

Goodyear Star Spangled Fourth

Goodyear's Fourth of July fireworks show will be held July 4, 2021, at Goodyear Ballpark. Brenna Hosey, festival and event coordinator, said this year's fireworks would be the "highest and largest" fireworks show that Goodyear has put on. There will also be live music, family activities, and bounce houses. People will be able to watch from inside the stadium or from their vehicles in the parking lot. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

Details: Free; July 4, 2021, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.; Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way Goodyear AZ 85338; https://www.goodyearaz.gov

Peoria's All-American Festival

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline Peoria's All-American Festival on July 4, 2021, at Peoria Sports Complex. There will also be family-friendly entertainment, concessions, and fireworks. The event is free, but there is a VIP experience with a buffet, private restrooms, and air-conditioning that people can purchase. Fireworks are set to start at 9:15 p.m.

Details: Free; July 4, 2021, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria AZ 85382; www.peoriaaz.gov/events

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

Scottsdale's Fourth of July event will once again be held at WestWorld of Scottsdale. There will be three ways to watch the fireworks this year: an indoor, in-person BBQ with games, live music, and premium seating; a large parking spot on the polo field where people can bring their own chairs, blankets, food and drink; or a smaller viewing area from the parking lot. Tickets to the BBQ are $18-$36 per person. Parking on the polo field is $36 per vehicle and $21 per vehicle for the general lot.

Details: July 4, 2021; BBQ starts at 5 p.m. (special ticket required), parking lots open at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks start at 9 p.m.; WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260; https://www.scottsdale4th.com

Surprise 4th of July Celebration

Surprise will hold its yearly Fourth of July celebration on July 4, 2021, at Mark Coronado Park. The free event will have live music, food trucks, and evening fireworks. It starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled to start at 8:40 p.m.

Details: Free; July 4, 2021, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., fireworks to start at 8:40 p.m; Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Avenue, Surprise AZ 85374; https://www.surpriseaz.gov